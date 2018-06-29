Underrated/Overrated: Hannah Gadsby's raw and revolutionary 'Nanette,' and the Grammys' growth

The Grammys’ growth: Following the lead of the Oscars, the Recording Academy announced this week it would be expanding the field from five to eight nominees in its major categories, including song of the year, album of the year and best new artist. While this will theoretically allow for a much-needed infusion of diversity among the artists and albums to be acknowledged, this mostly smacks of a need for the Grammys to regain its relevance as ratings have continued to flag. It sounds promising, but given the Grammys’ track record, all this will do is allow for three more albums that Kendrick Lamar will finish behind.