Overrated/Underrated: R.I.P. Richard Swift, and 'Glow' will brighten your summer

The streaming launch of Drake’s “Scorpion”: In another testament to the importance of owning your music collection rather than paying a monthly fee to rent it, Spotify followed the footsteps of Apple and its unwanted “gift” of U2’s “Songs of Innocence” by transforming its site to an all-encompassing entry point into Drake’s latest with “Scorpion” on all its playlists. The album’s whopping 25 tracks inevitably earned big streaming numbers, and the service’s subscribers were reminded what happens when you rely on someone’s algorithm for musical “discovery.” Still, it’s depressing to see one of the most anticipated albums of the year reduced to a virus.