Overrated/Underrated: Remarkable new music from John Coltrane, and Amazon's smart bet on Simon Stalenhag

Season 2 of “Westworld”: An ambitious series with enough timeline jumps that it practically dares you to try and understand it, this HBO series was among the most lauded at the recent Emmy nominations alongside its fellow drama category favorites “Game of Thrones” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” While “Thrones” feels as if it last aired another lifetime ago in 2017 and the aggressively grim “Handmaid’s” feels too uncomfortably close to the present day, anyone looking to place odds on the winners among the big three would do well to look past the showy puzzles of this series, which seems determined to keep audiences working as much as guessing.