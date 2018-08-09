Overrated/Underrated: The unstoppable 'Carpool Karaoke,' and consider 'Hey There, Delilah'a warning

“Hey There, Delilah,” the series: Some songs, like much of the catalog of Jason Isbell, Stevie Wonder or Joni Mitchell, are novels compressed to music. Others, like this bland 2006 hit from Plain White T’s, are evidently rich enough to become a TV show with word that the Grammy-winning band has signed deals to propel the song toward rom-com development. Time will tell if there’s enough in this bland yet unsettlingly obsessive ballad to truly illuminate just “what you do to me,” but “Peak TV” cannot venture any further down this rabbit hole unless we want to see where ironic appreciation for Smash Mouth’s “All Star” truly leads.