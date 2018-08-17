Overrated/Underrated: Celebrating jazz in 'Playing Changes,' and let's mock the Oscars one more time

Our reality TV reality: If you were to have placed a bet some five years ago that for a time the year 2018 would be consumed by drama between the U.S. president and allegations in a tell-all memoir from former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, the length of those odds might have been enough to fund a very long vacation. While it’s already been said that the sense of political theater by the current administration is undeniably informed by the mind of “Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett, our current capacity for new and strange story lines is outpacing the source material. What’s the best way to get voted off this island?