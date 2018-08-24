Overrated/Underrated: Iliza Shlesinger remains lethal on 'Elder Millennial,' and the return of Cat Power

‘Miss America’: It’s 2018, and somehow the Miss America pageant still exists with another prime-time broadcast scheduled for next month. But as much as the event’s very concept seeming like a retrograde relic, the organization has been in the news with most recent winner, Cara Mund, accusing the organization of preventing her from speaking her mind along with levying allegations of “workplace bullying.” Until this can be sorted out, maybe it would be best if the event were cancelled and replaced by a Mr. America pageant — although a warped case could be made for that already having been established by the presidential campaign, in which case there could certainly be improvements.