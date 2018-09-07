Overrated/Underrated: Job shaming Geoffrey Owens, a zombie movie refresh and a must-hear album

St. Paul & the Broken Bones: This Alabama R&B group has carved out a comfortable niche in recent years with a throwback sound led by flame-throwing singer Paul Janeway, who looks a little like a librarian but sounds like Otis Redding. While that’s by no means a bad spot, the band has taken a few steps forward withits new album “Young Sick Camellia,” which finds the group working with Grammy-winning producer Jack Splash and pulling off a tricky balance between looking wider yet still getting personal with Janeway’s rafters-raising voice. Listen to “GotItBad” and see if those disco strings and funk drive isn’t enough to kick off a whole new holiday weekend.