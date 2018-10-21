Overrated/Underrated: Feed your soul with 'The War & Treaty,' and are we sure 'Haunting of Hill House' is good?

The sliding scale of horror: ’Tis the season for jump-scares and horror marathons, and everyone has their favorites leading into Halloween. Yet that perhaps is rooted in the longtime mainstream dismissal of the genre that allows for some forgiveness for the clunky dialogue and leaden acting that happen between the movie moments that go bump in the night. The situation is improving of late with indie horror such as “Get Out” and “Hereditary” as two easy examples, but for all the positive notice Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” has received, there’s some overcooked aspects to overlook to accept the series’ quality chills.