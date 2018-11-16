Overrated/Underrated: Adam Sandler's surprising stand-up in '100% Fresh' and the global sound of Maisha

Amazon’s home-base sweepstakes: If you’re an indie retailer or musician, you already have reason to resent this world-devouring company. Now, everyone outside of New York City or northern Virginia have axes to grind as well, at least if they were hoping for Jeff Bezos to bring jobs to their area as the retailer’s over-hyped search for “HQ2” will be split between two already dense areas. Worse than being a case of the job-rich getting richer is knowing the many communities — “winners” included — that debased themselves with tax incentives only to yield this familiar ending. If one of Amazon’s shows was this predictable, it would’ve been canceled.