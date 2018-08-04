Ryan Murphy talks 'Pose' at TCA as well as how his Netflix deal will shape his future work

With “Pose,” “American Horror Story” and “9-1-1,” Ryan Murphy’s fingerprints were easy to spot during the Fox and FX days at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour this week.
So it was no surprise when Murphy appeared Friday alongside the cast and creators of “Pose” to talk about the potential impact of his multi-million dollar Netflix deal on his ongoing productions at Fox and FX.
“Every show that I have established that is running on Fox or FX, my intent is to move forward with them and to be involved with them,” he said. “I’m going to keep my hand in those shows while creating new TV shows and documentaries and films for Netflix.”
“It’s been an interesting transition for me, but in many ways, it feels the same,” he went on, and he confirmed all his future projects going forward will be for the streaming service.
While Murphy’s future projects are still to be determined, the hit musical-drama “Pose” has been enjoying a prosperous present. Given that the show has been such a powerful force for transgender visibility in its first season, the controversy involving Scarlett Johannson and her eventual withdrawl from a role as a trans man also came up.
The actress dropped out of the film “Rub and Tug” following a huge backlash from trans artists and others.
“There are certain people who are able to tell all kinds of stories, and others who don’t have access to getting in those rooms,” said series producer-writer Janet Mock. “What I love so much about the existence of our show and our show getting a second season . . . that we have new life to be able to show that a series can cast five trans women. Our show is one possibility of how trans people can play trans people onscreen.
“If cis people can play trans people and they’re given those jobs, then it should happen vice versa,” she added.
As for what may be ahead for a second season of “Pose,” co-creator Steven Canals hinted at wanting to touch more on AIDS activism, but Mock was more forthcoming
“We’re looking for a nap,” she said.