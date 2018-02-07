Laughter and tears mark the solid Netflix reboot of 'Queer Eye' for a new generation

"Queer Eye" emerged in a golden age, or glut, of makeover shows; it arrived in 2003, the same year as TLC's "What Not To Wear" — the other best such program, for my money — which followed a similar narrative to similar philosophical ends. Unlike ABC's surface-obsessed "Extreme Makeover," which threw plastic surgery into the mix, the upgrades were relatively modest, and the thrust educational; the message was you are already the person you need to be, once you get out of your own way — "all things just keep getting better," in the words of the series' theme.