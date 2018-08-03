Review: Terence Nance’s 'Random Acts of Flyness' on HBO draws artfully and vividly on the modern black experience

For years there were almost no black people on television; in the 1960s black actors began getting regular and occasionally starring roles and by the 1970s even their own shows, with mostly black casts, though they tended to be formally conventional comedies made for wide appeal. It is only lately, with shows like "Atlanta" and "Insecure" and "Dear White People," that the African American experience has come to television in a way that while not unfriendly to wider audiences, isn't necessarily concerned with winning them over.