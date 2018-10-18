Review: Three Australian mysteries — 'Dead Lucky,' 'Mr. Inbetween' and 'Mystery Road' — worth a binge

Australian television is interesting in a particular way, because the country comprises a kind of an alternate reality version of our own; it looks like us, sort of. (You can say the same about Canada, but Canada has stood in for the U.S. so often in our shows it might as well be us — like, North Washington, and North New York, and North North Dakota.) An even younger country than the United States — if you reckon only by the white people — great tracts of its landscapes (along with its cities and industries) recall the American West. They love country music in Australia; they wear cowboy hats. Their colonial history with the indigenous population is similarly tainted. And, like us, they do like a mystery.