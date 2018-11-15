Review: 'The Kominsky Method' follows its own winning methodology with the help of Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas

The 10-episode streaming series is a departure for Lorre, who’s known for churning out hit show after hit show: “Dharma & Greg,” “Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Mom,” “Young Sheldon.” It’s darker, there’s no laugh track and it takes place all over Los Angeles – Musso & Frank, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the Valley. It does however offer a few over-the-top characters such as Norman’s mess-of-a-daughter Phoebe (Lisa Edelstein) and Danny DeVito as Sandy’s oncologist. There are also plenty of gags tucked into the smart writing and stellar performances that would be perfectly at home on network TV.