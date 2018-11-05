Farewell to Rick Grimes? Andrew Lincoln signs off from 'The Walking Dead' in an episode typical of TV's most vexing drama

From the opening scene in a hospital, a callback to the series’ pilot, the episode had a “This Is Your Life” feeling that seemed to be building toward Rick’s demise. Drifting in and out of consciousness, he shared hallucinatory conversations with dear departed friends like Shane, Sasha and Hershel. So, when Rick blew up the bridge he was standing on to keep the zombies at bay, it was natural to assume — as Daryl and others immediately did, judging by the tears that streamed down their faces — that their leader had died in the ultimate act of self-sacrifice.