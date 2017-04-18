John Singleton looks back on the 1992 L.A. riots in new documentary

Director John Singleton (“Boyz n the Hood,” “2 Fast 2 Furious”) was on his way to the set of the Janet Jackson-Tupac Shakur romantic drama “Poetic Justice” on the afternoon of April 29, 1992, when a Ven­tura County jury in Simi Valley acquitted four LAPD officers in the beating of motorist Rod­ney G. King.

“I was mad,” Singleton, who grew up in South Central L.A., recalled recently. “And I wasn’t the only one.”

Singleton, now 49, looks back at the verdict that stunned Los Angeles and sparked upheaval across the city in “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later,” which runs Tuesday on A&E.

What prompted you to produce this documentary?

There was more to explore. It wasn’t just a single three-day event — there are still people walking around who are emotionally scarred by that event.

What do you remember about that time?

I was about 24 years old and we were shooting, actually, in Simi Valley. We heard the verdicts on the radio and I was like, “What? This can’t be real. Let’s go down to the courthouse.” I got there just as they were coming out. My anger was overwhelming. You could feel it in the air. Television cameras came running over to me. They wanted to hear what I had to say. I was enraged. I wanted everyone to know that what was about to happen was because they let these guys off. They dropped a time bomb. And I knew the focus from all this would be about the aftermath, not about the unfair treatment. It’s about the lack of justice. About an hour later, stuff was happening on Florence and Normandie.

What was the mood like when you got back to set?

We were shooting at night and looking at the whole thing happening on a little black and white television. Half the crew was cheering on the rioting and half the crew was appalled and nervous.

What did you want to explore with this documentary?

We give voice to segments in the black community, the Hispanic community and the Korean community. We show how people are really still emotionally scarred from these events. And it’s also a little bit about why this happened. We use Rodney King as a through line and hopefully bring some revelatory thoughts about Rodney and what he went through before that happened.

The most-read Entertainment stories this hour »

Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Emmy Chat: Why Minnie Driver’s so committed to her 'Speechless' family Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character.

yvonne.villarreal@latimes.com

Twitter: @villarrealy