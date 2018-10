Review: 'The Romanoffs' anthology from 'Mad Men's' Matthew Weiner hops around the globe with mixed results

“House of Special Purpose” picks up the pace again when it brings the anthology to Austria. Actress Olivia (Hendricks is wonderful here) has just arrived from the U.S. to star in a TV series about the Romanovs, but she finds that the director (Isabelle Huppert) has gone insane trying to retell the story because, of course, she too claims to be a descendant of the slain royals. But a hostile film crew and several eerie events have Olivia on edge, and the production hanging by a thread.