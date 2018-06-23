What’s 'Roseanne' without Roseanne? Why ABC's risky move with 'The Conners' just might work

There is no reason, of course, that two timelines can’t coexist, one in which Barr keeps Roseanne alive and one in which Werner makes sure she is dead; it happens all the time in the comics. Still, a "Roseanne" minus the Conners is much harder to picture, and more hilarious to contemplate, than a "Conners" sans Roseanne. But there are a lot of ways to eliminate a character. (Or bring one back. John Goodman’s Dan Conner was dead once, seemingly, from a heart attack, and here he is alive — and once more saved from death.) The writers will have some fun working it out.