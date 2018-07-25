'The Rundown with Robin Thede' canceled at BET

“The Rundown with Robin Thede” is no more. BET has pulled the plug on the late-night series, which debuted in October.
“At this time BET Networks has decided not to renew ‘The Rundown with Robin Thede,’” the network said in a statement. “We have so much love and respect for our Unicorn and look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership with Robin.”
“The Rundown” was a weekly half-hour late-night series designed to showcase Thede's take on politics and pop culture. Previously the head writer on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” she was the only woman of color with her own late-night vehicle.
“When I pitched the show, I said I want to do a lot on pop culture because I feel some of the late-night shows rely too much on hard-core politics, and it comes off as too newsy,” Thede told The Times ahead of the show’s debut. “I want more of a black point of view of the week's events. At BET, we have the luxury of not having to talk about Trump. Black people already know he's bad.”
Upon the debut of Thede’s show, The Times noted that “The Rundown” was “one to watch.” And a Times critic said Thede was a welcome new voice among the mostly homogeneous late-night landscape. “The Rundown’s” 24-episode first season ended its run in April.