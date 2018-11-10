Review: Love most complicated in HBO's 'Sally4Ever' and Hulu's 'The Bisexual,' two new U.K. comedies

She is the exciting personality and sexual amphetamine Sally needs to rid herself of David, and for a minute, you think that Emma might be a savior. But once that minute has passed you will begin to suspect that she's a sociopath, at least by the time she claims to be the daughter of Stanley Kubrick, or perhaps his (nonexistent) brother Derek, who had limbs in strange places and was kept in a basement. (Davis went down a similar road in her 2004 series “Nighty Night.”) Still, it’s hard to say that Sally is worse off — it's not so much a leap from the frying pan into the fire as from a frying pan into another frying pan, frying up something different. I suppose one can be a psychopath and a savior, in the right circumstances.