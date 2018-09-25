'Schitt's Creek: Up Close & Personal' at the Ace Hotel brings 'conversation, surprises, merriment'

The event, which sold out quickly, “stemmed from reading amazing, thoughtful talkback from fans and realizing we don’t get to see anybody,” Dan Levy told me in a dressing room, not long before he and Eugene would take the stage to a standing ovation. (There would be another, maybe greater, for O’Hara.) “The building blocks of our show have slowly but surely built a really loving fan base, and I think this last season was the most emotional and sensitive and tender. The idea of putting a live show together really stemmed from the enthusiasm of the fans and the desire to provide a venue where we could celebrate the show with them.”