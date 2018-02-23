'Seven Seconds' puts a dramatic spin on tensions around law enforcement and race relations

"I was really interested in the human stories behind the headlines — the notion of how a family and a marriage survive this," she adds. "There are characters who believe foundationally in the goodness of a God — what happens when that is taken away? How does someone who believes he's a moral man go against everything he's strived all his life to be? How does a woman who's so broken and has given up so deeply on who she is and her purpose on Earth find her bravery and strength to do what she knows she should do?"