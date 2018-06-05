'Sex and the City': 5 breakup stories that rival Carrie and Berger's

When the time came, I gave my notice to Disney and my boyfriend and I went on a two-week trip to Thailand. The plan was to get in a nice beach vacation before flying to Canada. We got a private bungalow on the beach on one of the islands. It was beautiful. On the last day while packing up to head to the airport, my boyfriend announced that he never put his notice in at work. He hadn't put in the notice on our apartment, and he was going to stay in China. He wasn't actually even booked on the same flight as me. He had never intended to move with me and waited until the last minute to say anything about it.