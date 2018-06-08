The women behind 'Sharp Objects' wanted to bust the frilly female narrative

“I was working at [Entertainment Weekly] and I was reading tons, and ingesting a ton, of movies and TV,” Flynn said. “And what I was really discovering was there were a lot of stories of men and violence, and men and rage, and how they handle it, but not much on how women handle their anger and violence — particularly generationally. At the time, there was a lot of chick lit. Stories about women who shopped, and their big crisis was, ‘Can I find the right shoe? And get the right shoe? And get the right man and the right cosmopolitan?’ There was a lot of crickets at the time of trying to sell [“Sharp Objects”]. No one wants to hear this kind of story. No one wants to hear about women we can’t root for.”