Beyond the joke: Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner on 'Sid Caesar: The Works' and the start of modern comedy

"He had the best sense memory of anybody," said Reiner. "I remember once he was looking for some kind of pantomime and we're saying, 'How about having trouble opening up a jar of pickles?' So he pantomimes picking up a jar of pickles and struggling and struggling and finally getting the cap off. And everybody said, 'It's OK, but it's not funny enough.' So all of a sudden we're all laughing, and Sid says, 'What are you all laughing about?' He had pantomimed having a jar of pickles in one hand and a cap in his other, and when we said it wouldn't work, he screwed the imaginary cap back on the imaginary jar and put it down on the table — and he didn't know he did that. That's how real it was to him."