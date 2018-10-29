After a week of hate crimes, the news and 'Frontline's' documentary 'The Facebook Dilemma' collide

The number of users affected by Facebook’s data privacy scandal keeps going up. It’s now at 89 million — unless it went up again in the time it took you to read this. Personal information, from “private” messages to movements around the rest of the internet, was mined by marketing firms but also by political consultant and strategies firms. The data they culled provided invaluable insight into Americans’ behavioral patterns. Foes used it in efforts to undermine our faith in democracy and to influence the 2016 election.