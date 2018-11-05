ABC's George Stephanopoulos on the midterms, #MeToo and his future at ‘Good Morning America’

I don’t think it is. I’ve worked in a lot of campaigns. I have covered more. I think it’s undeniable that we have not had a midterm with potential consequences as large as this one, in part because we’ve never had a midterm where you know that a special counsel [Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election] is reporting reasonably soon after the midterms. No. 2: We’ve had midterms where presidents two years in are challenged by low approval ratings … . We have never had one of those where the president has affirmatively put himself on the ballot. It’s never happened before, where he’s saying, “I’m making this a referendum on me,” which makes it much more of a national election for a midterm than it ever was before … . You are putting that all together and coming out of an election where the president won the electoral college fair and square but lost the popular vote and sparked a strong movement against him in a media environment that is unlike anything anyone has seen before.