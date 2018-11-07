Colbert, Noah, Kimmel and Meyers tackle the midterms in real time — with the help of bourbon

Along with Trump’s demonizing of migrant caravans, black sports figures and Middle Easterners, it showed the hateful ideals of segregation-era America were not just alive and well, but being used to successfully motivate voters. Hasan Minhaj, the former “Daily Show” correspondent who now has his own Netflix show, addressed the brown scare as Colbert’s guest Tuesday. Be careful of them, said the son of migrants, about the caravan of migrants. They might be kids now, but they could grow up to be comics with their own show.