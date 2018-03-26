How Stormy Daniels' candor and humor in her '60 Minutes' interview showed 'a woman to be reckoned with'

In what may be the most disturbing and newsworthy detail of the interview, Daniels alleged that in 2011, around the time she was attempting to sell her story to a tabloid, she was threatened by a man while on her way to a fitness class with her infant daughter. "'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" she recalled being told. "And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.'"