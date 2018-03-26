How Stormy Daniels' candor and humor in her '60 Minutes' interview showed 'a woman to be reckoned with'

After weeks of frenzied speculation, Stormy Daniels finally made landfall Sunday on "60 Minutes." And if the adult film star's interview with Anderson Cooper appeared to be less catastrophic than some had hoped (or feared) — it was more a nasty squall than a Category 5 hurricane — the full extent of the damage might not be known for some time.
The heavily anticipated interview, which had inspired a giddy hashtag #StormyDanielsDay on social media, was delayed by more than a half hour, thanks to an NCAA basketball game that went into overtime. By the time the report started airing on the East Coast, CBS had already released a full transcript of the interview to the media, and the more outrageous details of the interview were reverberating on Twitter, which inevitably took some of the bite out of the televised interview.
In the two-segment sit-down, Daniels recalled meeting Trump, then the star of NBC's "The Apprentice," at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006 and said that a brief affair allegedly ensued. Five years later, she agreed to tell all in a tabloid magazine, but the story was allegedly killed thanks to pressure from Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen. When rumors of her alleged dalliance with Trump began to resurface shortly before the 2016 election, Daniels agreed to a $130,000 payout in exchange for her silence.
"I was concerned for my family and their safety," Daniels said.
At least for those who've followed the saga closely, the interview included little in the way of new information. Daniels mostly confirmed sordid details that had been reported elsewhere: Yes, she alleges she spanked Trump with a magazine that had his picture on the cover. Yes, he made her watch "Shark Week" for several hours. No, she says he didn't use protection.
When asked if she'd turned over photos, videos, text messages or emails related to Trump, as required by the nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2016, Daniels declined to answer — a nondenial that seems bound to fuel further speculation about the existence of compromising evidence.
In what may be the most disturbing and newsworthy detail of the interview, Daniels alleged that in 2011, around the time she was attempting to sell her story to a tabloid, she was threatened by a man while on her way to a fitness class with her infant daughter. "'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" she recalled being told. "And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.'"
Throughout the interview, Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) was blunt, funny, smart and self-aware, coming across as "a woman to be reckoned with," as Trump allegedly described her back in 2006. She recalled mocking Trump for talking about himself too much, suggesting he deserved a spanking for being so self-involved, and imitated the way he "perched" on the edge of the bed as a way to signal his interest in having sex.
Daniels was candid and unapologetic about pursuing her financial interests, remembering how she sat through four hours of "Shark Week" in hopes of landing a role on "The Celebrity Apprentice." She was also unfazed by charges of opportunism.
"Yes, I'm getting more job offers now," she told Cooper, "but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they've been making, doing the same thing that they've always done?"
Yet she also argued that she settled primarily to protect her family and that she could have negotiated a much larger payout, given the circumstances.
"I did not want my family and my child exposed to all the things that she's being exposed to right now. because everything that I was afraid of coming out has come out anyway. And guess what? I don't have a million dollars," she said, before gently razzing Cooper. "You didn't even buy me breakfast."
The interview with Daniels aired just three days after Cooper's sit-down with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said she had a more extensive affair with Trump during the same period. While the style of their deliveries varied dramatically, both women's accounts align in ways that make them difficult to dismiss. Each recalled a rendezvous in a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel and vague suggestions that Trump and his wife, Melania, led largely separate lives. Most cringe inducing was when they also both said that Trump compared them to his daughter, Ivanka.
Where the stories depart is in their feelings for the man who would become president: Daniels told Cooper she wasn't physically attracted to Trump and declined his subsequent overtures, while McDougal called him a "nice-looking man" and said she eventually fell in love with him.
With his high-low pedigree, Cooper proved well-suited to this story, a tawdry tabloid tale that also happens to have potentially enormous political ramifications. He treated Daniels respectfully, with none of the condescension or judgment that has marked some media coverage. But he also pushed when it came to the question of her credibility, particularly after previously denying the affair in a signed statement in January. He also pressed Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, about his previous work as a Democratic political operative.
In lieu of other major bombshells, "60 Minutes" emphasized the potential legal fallout from the scandal, particularly as it relates to Cohen, Trump's attorney. Campaign finance expert Trevor Potter argued that Cohen could potentially face legal trouble for reportedly paying $130,000 out of his own pocket to Daniels. This in turn could make him an ideal target of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who could pressure Cohen to share other information about Trump, the report suggested.
As for the president himself, who as of late Sunday night had yet to respond to the interview, the actress had this to say: "He knows I'm telling the truth."
