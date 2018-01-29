Ousted PBS host Tavis Smiley takes the issue of sexual misconduct on the road

In a statement provided after Smiley's "Good Morning America" appearance, PBS was critical of the TV personality's reaction to its investigation and reluctance to name the accusers. "Mr. Smiley claims he applauds women who have come forward, yet his company requires former and current employees to sign nondisclosure agreements," the statement read. "Witnesses who have bravely come forward to speak with the independent investigators retained by PBS report a fear of retribution for speaking out. PBS stands by its decision to respect the anonymity of those who are afraid to come forward publicly."