TCA 2018: New series from Nicole Kidman, Lena Waithe are headed to Amazon

"Little Marvin's script stayed with me for weeks after I read it,” Waithe said in a statement. “He’s written something that’s provocative and terrifying. The first season will speak to how frightening it was to be black in 1953. It will also remind us that being black in 2018 is just as horrifying. This anthology series will examine the cultural divides among all of us and explore us vs. THEM in a way we’ve never seen before.”