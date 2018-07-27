TCA 2018: Bobby Brown denies abusing Whitney Houston while promoting 'The Bobby Brown Story'

While promoting his BET biographical miniseries, “The Bobby Brown Story,” at the Television Critics Assn. press tour Friday, things took a tense turn when Bobby Brown was asked about past allegations of domestic abuse against his late ex-wife Whitney Houston.
“There was no violent incidents between me and Whitney,” Brown said.
The reporter continued, referencing past 911 calls.
“You’re mistaken. You’re completely wrong,” Brown said, before announcing he would take only one more question.
Another reporter expanded the question, referencing a 911 call from 2003 that stemmed from an altercation that left Houston with a cut lip and bruises on her face. “It’s in the public record,” the reporter said.
“You know, the public record is wrong,” Brown said, with the panel ending seconds later.
Premiering in September, “The Bobby Brown Story” begins with Brown’s exit from the ’80s boy band New Edition. It spans 30 years, following his solo career, drug abuse and tumultuous marriage to Houston.
Brown and Houston were married for 15 years before divorcing in 2007. Although Houston died in 2012, there has been renewed focus on her marriage to Brown, and other aspects of her personal life, in recent months with the release of a new documentary. “Whitney,” which opened in theaters this month, was made with full cooperation from Houston’s family and features an interview with Brown about his former spouse.
For Brown, who also serves as a producer on “The Bobby Brown Story,” the two-part project was an opportunity to tell his life story from his own perspective. Executive producer Jesse Collins said the show was a peek “behind the headlines.”
“The stories that’s been told about me are untrue, are false,” Brown said. “We’re just correcting everything that the press has believed about me, and I’m able to tell my story from what I know, my truth.”
When asked what advice he would give to his former self, Brown said he had no regrets.
“I have bad feelings of some of the choices I’ve made, but no regrets.”