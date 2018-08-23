Review: 'The Innocents' on Netflix is a teenage love story wrapped in an enigma leading to a fjord

There are bumps in the road. If the shape-shifting has at least vaguely the flavor of science, the fact that even morphed into another’s shape June's reflection remains her own (and visible to others as well) is outright magic, though a point upon which the story leans. Halvorson’s therapy, which involves a slide projector, stock photographs and the barcarole from "The Tales of Hoffman," looks pretty silly in action. The icy pop songs that score the story and the studious prettiness of the images can feel oddly suffocating. And there are times when characters make choices only for the sake of the drama; when the series reaches for a big idea it is less effective than when it simply lets the story play out — which is mostly what it does.