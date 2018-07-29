Matthew Weiner's Amazon series 'The Romanoffs' gets October premiere date

Matthew Weiner’s anthology series “The Romanoffs” will begin streaming on Oct. 12, Amazon Prime Video announced Saturday during the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour.
A new teaser for the globe-trotting serial, about people who believe they’re descendants of the Russian royal family, also highlighted an impressive roster of talent set to appear in the series.
The stories — created, written, directed and executive produced by erstwhile “Mad Men” showrunner Weiner — will take place in new locations with new casts, Amazon said, which explains the lengthy call sheet.
The new guest stars include Noah Wyle, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Bishé, Jay R. Ferguson, Ben Miles, Mary Kay Place, Griffin Dunne, Cara Buono, Ron Livingston, Jon Tenney, Clea DuVall, Radha Mitchell, Hugh Skinner, Juan Pablo Castañeda, Emily Rudd, Adèle Anderson, Annet Mahendru, Louise Bourgoin, Hera Hilmar and Inès Melab.
Ferguson and Buono previously appeared in “Mad Men,” as did Christina Hendricks and John Slattery, who were among the previously announced cast members.
Joining them are Isabelle Huppert, Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Corey Stoll, Andrew Rannells, Mike Doyle, JJ Field, Janet Montgomery and Paul Reiser.
“The Romanoffs” will begin streaming in more than 200 countries and territories and will later be dubbed in foreign languages in early 2019, Amazon said.
The contemporary anthology series is set around the world and was shot on location in three continents and seven countries, where showrunners collaborated with local productions and creative talent across Europe, the Americas and the Far East.
Behind the camera, Weiner also reteamed with several members of his “Mad Men” crew, including director of photography Chris Manley, costume designer Janie Bryant (joined by “Spotlight’s” Wendy Chuck), production designers Chris Brown and Henry Dunn and hair and makeup chiefs Theraesa Rivers and Lana Horochowski.
The casting team also carried over from the Emmy-winning AMC saga and includes Carrie Audino, Laura Schiff and Kendray Shay Clark.