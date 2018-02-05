'This Is Us' finally told us how Jack died — Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore help us cope

"I was very quiet — I was sitting in one of the rooms on the hospital set and I had my headphones in and was in my own world," Moore said. "Then they called me to shoot that particular scene to go into Jack's room and I didn't know he was going to be there that first take. It was startling, to say the least. It was very jarring. When I was just mentally prepared to go in and see an empty hospital bed and have to conjure up something from there, but to see Milo in it was just hard."