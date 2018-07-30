Review: 'Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story' looks at the how the unarmed teen's fatal shooting changed a nation

But for all the interviews in “Rest in Power” with Martin’s parents, Zimmerman’s friends (he and his family refused to participate in the film), cops, prosecutors, lawyers and civil rights advocates, it’s a few seconds of the 911 recording from that night in February 2012 that prove to be the most haunting. They reveal the last brutal moments before Martin’s hoodie became a symbol of injustice and Zimmerman became a hero of white separatists.