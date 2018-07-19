Thursday's TV highlights: 'Doctor Who: The Lost Episode' on BBC America

SERIES
Take Two In this new episode a man who mistakenly thought he had a terminal illness enlists Sam and Eddie (Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian) to protect him from the professional killer he’d hired. The investigation reveals another contract killing that’s in the works. Xavier DeGuzman, Aliyah O’Brien and Alice Lee also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Doctor Who Author Douglas Adams (“The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy”) wrote the story for “The Lost Episode,” a recently restored and completed live action/animated installment of the venerable science fiction series. Tom Baker stars, with Lalla Ward and Daniel Hill. 8 p.m. BBC America
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tandy and Melissa (Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth) prepare to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Nathan's passing with their annual memorial tradition in this new episode. Olivia Holt also stars. 8 p.m. Freeform
Trial & Error This satire of crime-documentary shows returns for a second season with Kristin Chenoweth portraying an offbeat heiress who becomes the prime suspect in the bizarre death of her husband. Nicholas D’Agosto, Jayma Mays, Sherri Shepherd and Steven Boyer also star. A second new episode follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Southern Charm After a season of betrayals, accusations and revelations, all but one of the cast of the unscripted series come together in this reunion episode. 9 p.m. Bravo
Nashville A medical scare gets Avery and Juliette (Jonathan Jackson, Hayden Panettiere) talking while Scarlett and Sean (Clare Bowen, Jake Etheridge) organize a ranch benefit in this new episode. 9 p.m. CMT
Mountain Men The unscripted life-off-the-grid series returns for a new season with some familiar faces. 9 p.m. History
Queen of the South In this new episode a dangerous old enemy lays siege to Teresa’s (Alice Braga) new winery in Phoenix. 9 p.m. USA
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Abby (Lisa Edelstein) sees an uncertain future as her daughter heads off to college and Barbara (Retta) relocates to New York in the series finale. Alanna Ubach, Brian Markinson, Maury Sterling and Necar Zadegan also star. 10 p.m. Bravo
Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) struggles to keep up with the demands of his growing organization while the CIA cuts Teddy's (Carter Hudson) support in the season premiere. 10 p.m. FX
American Woman During a heat wave Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone) invites her co-worker (Diandra Lyle) to join her and her friends at her pool. Jennifer Bartels and Mena Suvari also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount
Shooter Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) visits a friend of his late father, hoping to find out more about the role Earl (Derek Phillips) played in a rogue operation during the Vietnam War. 10 p.m. USA
Alone They’ve been alone for nearly a month, and some of the remaining survivalists are starting to crack in this new episode of the unscripted surviving-off-the-grid series. 10:03 p.m. History
Lip Sync Battle Rachel Lindsay of “The Bachelorette” takes on Ben Higgins of “The Bachelor” in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Paramount
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Pierce Brosnan; Brain Power Today; chef Mark Jeffers. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Denzel Washington; Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Authors Tony Lauren Dungy; Ashley Bell (“Love & Bananas”); Echosmith performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Constance Zimmer; mentalist Matt Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jeanine Pirro. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Joel McHale. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk David Alan Grier; Scott Evans; Erin Andrews. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane and Trevante Rhodes. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pierce Brosnan; Pusha T and 070 Shake perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Denzel Washington; Joe Kennedy III; Carmen Lagala. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jim Gaffigan; Antonio Brown; Imagine Dragons performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Katy Tur; Brandi Carlile performs; Emmanuelle Caplette performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
