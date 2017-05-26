'Underground' stars Aisha Hinds and Jurnee Smollett-Bell have so much more story to tell

It’s the cliffhanger that has fans of “Underground” on the edge of their seats: Will the show return for a third season?

The fate of the drama has come into question as WGA America appears likely to be scaling back its investment in scripted series due to high programming costs. The move comes after Sinclair Media Group announced it had agreed to buy Tribune Media in a deal that would give it control of more than 200 local TV stations and WGN America.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aisha Hinds, who star in the critically acclaimed drama, stopped by The Times’ video studio to talk about the harrowing second season that wrapped earlier this month. But when asked about a third season, the duo said they haven’t yet received word.

“We haven’t heard anything yet on the status of Season 3,” said Hinds, who joined Season 2 portraying Underground Railroad icon Harriet Tubman. “But I do know there is quite a bit more of this story to tell. And I know that we have engaged viewers waiting to see the story. If WGN is not our home, we’ll find a home.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment, the studio that produces “Underground,” is said to be shopping the series to find it a new home. No official announcements have been made.

For now, Smollett-Bell and Hinds are focused on what they’ve put forth thus far. The second season saw Smollett-Bell’s Rosalee join forces with real-life abolitionist Harriet Tubman in efforts to free slaves in the Southern states.

Hear them talk about the action-packed second season in the video below:

