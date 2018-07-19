'UnREAL' showrunner breaks down the finale and the show's move to Hulu

So when a producer actually called the studio to make a complaint, I thought, “Wow. This had to have been really awful.” It was just huge to me. And then what happened in the wake of it was kind of confusing because at first the woman, the contestant, she hired a lawyer, and she said that she was a victim and it was all about how she was too drunk to consent. And then she backtracked from some of that and they were friends and appearing socially together. And that was strange. And my husband, who perhaps has been too influenced by “UnREAL,” he said, "I don't believe any of it, anything actually ever happened. I think it was all a publicity stunt." And I was like, "Wow. That's super, super dark." Even dark for “Unreal.”