Turner teases 'Snowpiercer,' Patty Jenkins' limited series and Samantha Bee's election game at TV upfronts

Also in progress is a planned slate of sci-fi series in collaboration with director Ridley Scott under the banner "Ridley Scott Presents"; an upcoming suspense collection, which will include the thriller series "Tell Me Your Secrets," written by Harriet Miller ("Call the Midwife"); and a limited series with the working title "One Day She'll Darken" that will feature Chris Pine ("Wonder Woman") and be directed by "Wonder Woman's" Patty Jenkins for the first two episodes.