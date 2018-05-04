In Starz’s new ‘Vida,’ the politics of gender and gentrification on L.A.’s Eastside get personal

Part of that secret involves mama's old "roommate," Eddy (Ser Anzoategui). She's the heart and soul of the bar and a trusted figure in the community. Her gender-bending looks and lifestyle don't seem to bother many in the predominately Catholic community, though the same can't be said of how Emma was treated when she lived at home. Her own mother sent her away at an early age when she caught her with another girl. "Hypocrite," says Emma when she discovers her mother was married to Eddy.