After that wild 'Westworld' finale, the robots aren't the only ones disoriented

The multiple layers of the season and finale nearly buried the show’s best characters: whip-smart saloon madam Maeve (Thandie Newton) and the damsel-in-distress-turned-bloodthirsty-revolutionary Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and their colorful entourages Hector (Rodrigo Santoro), Armistice (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal) and Teddy (James Marsden). Given the labyrinth of possible outcomes and the proliferation of new characters, it’s critical to have someone to root for, and empathize with, especially with all that cruelty and gore.