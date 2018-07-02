Commentary: The World Cup lives up to its billing with a far-reaching appeal — even for neutrals

Free from keeping viewers riveted through commercial breaks — soccer matches consist of two uninterrupted, 45-minute halves — bad games are often called bad games, and with so much time to fill sometimes the less said is allowed to be more. With his taut brogue lending games a familiar, dry gravity, Fox’s Derek Rae criticized the “pedestrian” and “plodding” performance by Spain this weekend, and his broadcast partner Aly Wagner has been insightful and entertaining as the first woman to call the World Cup in the U.S. And John Strong and Stu Holden all but audibly shrugged as the eyesore that was the France-Denmark draw concluded