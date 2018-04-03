'Stranger Things' scenes will come to life at this year's Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios in Hollywood is about to experience some "Stranger Things."
The eerie, Demogorgon-infested Upside Down from the Netflix sci-fi hit is coming to life at Universal Studios in Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights.
Universal Studios collaborated with the streaming service and the series' creators, Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy, for themed mazes that will replicate scenes and story lines from the show's first season.
In that season, a group of middle school kids braved a parallel universe to save their friend, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who had been captured by the Demogorgon, a flesh-eating monster unleashed by experimenters at Hawkins National Laboratory.
"From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner," Universal Studios said in a statement.
Guests will have to run from the Demogorgon, a large, lanky dark creature with a mouth as a face, as it stalks them through the mazes.
The theme park each autumn erects large mazes inspired by films and TV shows such as "The Walking Dead" populated with "scare-actors" who lunge out from dark corners to frighten guests.
"Halloween Horror Nights" begins Sept. 14 in Hollywood.
