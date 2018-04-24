Bruce Miller leads 'Handmaid's Tale' into new territory in Season 2

"We had a few earlier gos with other people," she says in a telephone interview. "Bruce's was very strong, very cinematic. It got us right into the story. And it seemed to be respecting the parameters of the book… I've worked in film and television in the '70s quite a bit. And I worked with men a lot, because it mostly was men. They're individuals. So some of them I worked very well with, and others not so well with. And Bruce is an individual who I can work well with."