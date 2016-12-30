If politics made 2016 a reality show, then get ready for Season 2

Whether you considered it a three-ring circus or a welcome change of course, more than anything, 2016 will be remembered as the year that American politics made a sharp turn into the reality-television spectacle it always threatened to be. And it was all underlined by the election of a reality TV star to the highest office in the land.
But there’s bad news for anyone expecting a break from the tumultuous political landscape they’ve come to know and hate: 2017 isn’t a fresh start; it’s merely Season 2.
Whether you love or loathe the incoming commander in chief, you can’t deny that “The Apprentice” alumnus Donald Trump has a keen understanding that American culture thrives on spectacle.
Thanks to surprise appearances by Billy Bush, a former beauty queen and John Podesta’s risotto recipe, “America: The Reality Show” garnered huge ratings, setting the stage for another round of antics. And for the second season we have the congressional hearing to look forward to.
The last months of 2016 have revolved around President-elect Trump’s cabinet picks, several of which will likely face extremely trying (and televised) confirmation hearings.
As though knowing that controversy loves coverage, Trump stacked his cabinet with characters sure to cause a stir.
There will be plenty to hijack our attention in the coming months, from the Senate struggling with questions about Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis’ eligibility to be Defense secretary to potential Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s overtly friendly ties to Russia. And then there’s attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions pleading his case that he is less racially problematic than he was in 1986, when the Senate blocked his nomination for federal judgeship.
America loves a televised hearing, be it Benghazi or Iran-Contra or Clarence Thomas, so “America: The Reality Show” looks to have plenty of material to keep the masses hooked in Season 2.
Twitter: @midwestspitfire