Lin-Manuel Miranda, RuPaul, Tiffany Haddish and more react to Emmy nominations

It’s Emmy nominations morning, and Hollywood is overflowing with stars celebrating their recognition.
From social media missives to statements from publicists, everyone was excited to be embraced by the Television Academy.
Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who was nominated for her work hosting “Saturday Night Live,” slyly suggested that she might buy a new dress for the occasion. (Does that mean she’s retiring that famous Alexander McQueen dress she got plenty of use out of during last awards season?)
Theater all-star Lin-Manuel Miranda went low-key with his appreciation for the nomination for a guest turn on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” referencing the show’s famous catchphrase and calling himself, “Pretty, pretty, pretty grateful.”
Stay tuned for more celebrity reactions throughout the day.
“My genuine gratitude to the Emmy Voters. 'Godless' was Scott Frank's triumph. Thrilled to be a part of it. Plus I got to ride a horse.” — Jeff Daniels, supporting actor, limited series
“I’m honored and so thankful to the Television Academy for thinking of us. A big thank you to truTV and the writers, cast and crew for making our show possible. As this is my first Emmy nomination, I feel compelled to ask, does this include a cash prize? I’m asking for a friend.” — Amy Sedaris, variety sketch series
“Making ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmys is a true honor. It takes a village, people. I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of my partners at VH1 and World of Wonder, our dedicated cast and crew, and most of all, the amazing queens that help us celebrate the heart and soul of drag. Condragulations to our fellow nominees.” — RuPaul Charles, reality competition series
“Of course it’s thrilling to see [‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’] attract so much recognition, and I am forever grateful to Tom Rob Smith for his brilliant take, to my producing partners Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Brad Falchuk for their collaboration and friendship, and to our talented cast who breathed such humanity into these characters. This was a heartbreaking story to tell, made more so by the fact that we continue as a culture to grapple with homophobia and shame and intolerance.” — Ryan Murphy, limited series
“I hope that I’m holding an Emmy for Best Comedy soon. It can happen because Curb Your Enthusiasm was nominated. Now I just have to convince Larry to go. #itwontbehardbutitwilltakeaneffort #itreallyisanhonortobenominated” — Jeff Garlin, comedy series
“12 nominations for our show!! I love this cast and crew so much and I’m beyond thrilled to see how much ‘Stranger Things’ has been embraced by our peers and The Academy. It’s incredibly special and rewarding. I’m the luckiest girl....” — Millie Bobby Brown, supporting actress in a drama series
“It’s truly an honor to be nominated, and especially nice not to be the oldest person in the category. Thanks, Larry [David].” — Ted Danson, supporting actor in a comedy
“I couldn't have asked for a more talented, dedicated and tasteful group of people to work alongside on ‘Ozark.’ Every person, in every department, has a hand in earning these Emmy nominations and we are so grateful that the Academy, and the public, has found and embraced our show. A big thank you from all of us.” — Jason Bateman, lead actor in a drama
11:10 a.m.: This article was updated with additional reactions.
This article was originally published at 10:20 a.m.