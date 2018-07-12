Lin-Manuel Miranda, RuPaul, Tiffany Haddish and more react to Emmy nominations

“Of course it’s thrilling to see [‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’] attract so much recognition, and I am forever grateful to Tom Rob Smith for his brilliant take, to my producing partners Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Brad Falchuk for their collaboration and friendship, and to our talented cast who breathed such humanity into these characters. This was a heartbreaking story to tell, made more so by the fact that we continue as a culture to grapple with homophobia and shame and intolerance.” — Ryan Murphy, limited series