Ariana Grande and Julie Chen get trapped by the blame game

This phenomenon isn’t new. In fact, it’s come up time and again throughout the revelations of #MeToo. Did Meryl Streep know about Harvey Weinstein? Did Hillary Clinton? (And, long before that, why did she put up with Bill’s alleged misconduct?). Did Georgina Chapman know she was married to a seeming monster? What had Robin Wright heard about Kevin Spacey? How could Cate Blanchett keep working with Woody Allen?