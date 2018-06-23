Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds' talks about his documentary `Believer' about his Mormon upbringing

For the last year, the singer has faced the issue head on, actively working to shift attitudes toward LGBT youth within the Mormon community, where leadership currently welcomes gay and lesbian members as long as they remain celibate or marry into a heterosexual relationship. He shares his alarm over the staggering suicide rate among youth (ages 10 to 17) in Utah, which is growing four times faster than the national average, according to a 2017 study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.