David Simon plots Twitter return — to tell Jack Dorsey to drop dead

“We wrote the pilot, and then Trump won and we threw that pilot out and we started the room over again,” he said. Next, Simon said Trump was imagined as “remarkably ineffective in our second pilot. And then they passed the tax bill,” he said. “We’re on our fourth [version] now and I don’t think we can go ahead with this project. We’re waiting for the midterms, we’re waiting to see what happens: Is there a blowback? Does the system right itself in any remote way? I don’t know how to write this .… I don’t know what the world is. How do I write it?”